Netflix’s adaptation of ‘Locke & Key’ has people buzzing about the final episode and now the showrunners are weighing in. While the big twist and reveal at the end really has people talking, there is a lot to unpack about the episode. For starters, co-showrunner Carlton Cuse is opening up a bit on Sherri Saum’s Ellie.

Last we saw of the character; she was being thrown into the Black Door at Dodge’s place, which isn’t a good sign for her. According to Cuse:

“We don’t have Season 2 picked up yet, but we are working on the writing. Let’s just say there is more to come on that whole story line. It’s not fully resolved. We don’t want to say too much without spoiling anything, but we’re definitely conscious of the reaction people will probably have to the end of the first season and will want to know more about what happened there.”

While the show does need to get picked up for a second season for there to be any chance of Ellie making a return, it does sound like this likely won’t be the end of the character. Cuse isn’t giving us specifics, but my guess is he has something up his sleeve.

If you watched the first season of 'Locke & Key,' are you looking forward to a second? Do you think that we'll see Sherri Saum as Ellie find a way to escape from the Black Door?

Based on the best-selling graphic novels, Locke & Key follows 3 siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

You can currently stream the first season ‘Locke & Key’ on Netflix!