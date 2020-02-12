After both “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” we’ve all been waiting for Andy Serkis to return to the fantasy genre and now he is with Netflix‘s ‘The Letter for the King.’ Today, the streaming giant has released both a teaser trailer and some new images which should get you excited for the show. Not only is the new series allowing Serkis to return to fantasy, but it will also afford the actor a chance to work with his daughter Ruby for the first time on film!

The new show doesn’t feature Serkis as the lead as we’ll be following the story of Amir Wilson (‘His Dark Materials’) as “a would-be knight named Tiuri.” His job? The title of the show explains that he has to deliver a letter to the King of great importance. On their site, Netflix describes the series as:

A young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message in this sweeping fantasy series.

Andy will be playing the Mayor of Mistrinaut, who has his own agenda, and Ruby will be playing his daughter on the show. This will lead to some genuine chemistry between the two characters as part of their interaction won’t be acting!

You can check out our first official look at the series in the images below courtesy of Netflix and Entertainment Weekly:

Also, Netflix has released the following teaser to give you more of an idea of what we can look forward to!

“It’s been a really interesting dynamic because we’re playing versions of ourselves, but we’re not ourselves. Where do we cross over as human beings? Where do we crossover as father and daughter? Obviously, these characters are very different, but we’re using a shorthand that we know with each other.”

As to Serkis’s thoughts on working with his daughter, he shared:

I’m eager to see how natural the interaction of these two are going to come across on screen!

Are you excited to check out ‘The Letter for the King’ on Netflix? Will Andy Serkis once again excel while working in fantasy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘ The Letter for the King’ premieres March 20th, 2020, only on Netflix!