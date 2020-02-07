It is hard to get excited for a Syfy comic adaptation with how quickly the network cancels them. However, with Alan Tudyk starring in the lead role of ‘Resident Alien,’ the series already had my interest. Now, three more cast members have signed on and Linda Hamilton happens to be among them! That alone will make sure I have to tune in. Joining Tudyk and the freshly signed Hamilton will be Mandell Maughan (‘Bajillion Dollar Propertie$’) and Alex Barima (‘The Exorcist’.)

For those unfamiliar with the comic, it is described as a “twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story,” which follows Tudyk as Harry, who is an alien who crash-lands on Earth. He takes over the identity of a small-town doctor in Colorado and has a moral dilemma weighing over him over the secret mission of why he is actually on Earth: His goal is to decide if humanity is worth saving or not.

Hamilton’s role in the series will be that of General McCallister, who is described as “a high-ranking general who seemingly plays by the rules and runs a tight ship but secretly oversees a covert operation looking for aliens.”

Maughan was cast as Lisa Casper. For Casper, “even though she looks soft and innocent, she’s a high-strung badass. General McCallister dispatches her to find the mysterious alien.”

Finally, Barima will play the character of David Logan, “who recently was dismissed from the military.” The way Barima’s character becomes is involved is that “General McCallister also enlists David to search for the mysterious alien.”

The cast of ‘Resident Alien’ also includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. The series will move forward with production this summer.

Are you looking forward to checking out ‘Resident Alien’? Do you feel that this is a show that Syfy might not end up canceling for a change? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: Deadline