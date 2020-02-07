The ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ experience is something I’ve been looking forward to for some time. Part hotel, part cruise ship, part cosplayer’s dream, this new addition to Disney’s Orlando resort could be groundbreaking. Though not slated until 2021, the Mouse is looking to start taking reservations sometime this year. Will this be another massive hit like ‘Rise of the Resistance’?

Over the past couple of years, various details and even floor plans of the Starcruiser have leaked online. The Halycon (the starcruiser) is enormous and truly reminiscent of a cruise ship. Guests rooms are in the stern and ship tapers to the bow where the bridge section is. Out in front of the bridge’s windows will be the vastness of space with all the happenings commonly associated with ‘Star Wars.’ Maybe visitors will see space battles play out. Perhaps a pack of Gungan space pirates will attack. Probably not, but a boy can dream.

Disney is taking extra care in making sure the level of immersion is not broken the second check-in just outside of Hollywood studios. Guests will start their journey by taking a launch pod from the terminal to the starcruiser Halcyon. No windows will reflect actual Orlando surroundings. Instead, travelers will see space. Through the magic of projector screens or LCD panels, there won’t be a sunny Florida day in sight. Well, that is until visitors get a day trip to Galaxy’s Edge. Yep, the price of admission also gives you some time at Disney’s newest land inside of Hollywood Studios.

Plans for the ‘Galactic Starcruiser’ building have been floating around for a while, and the sheer magnitude of this thing from an audio-video standpoint is impressive. From massive projector screens to lighting and small details, the building’s interior will undoubtedly make you feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away … at a cost. The final price point and required number of nights a person has to book is still a mystery. However, if rumors are to be believed, each guest may be shelling out a couple of thousand dollars for the two-day experience.

For more information on the upcoming experience, visit ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ official site.

What are your thoughts? Would you drop some coinage to playout a multi-day ‘Star Wars’ experience?