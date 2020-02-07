RUMOR MILL: Some of the information presented for ‘The Flash’ movie below is not confirmed and should be considered only a RUMOR for now.

Ironically, Warner Brothers’ film about the Fasted Man Alive is taking forever to get made, but ‘The Flash’s director Andy Muschietti (‘It’ Chapters 1 and 2) has stated that filming will begin sometime this year, once star Ezra Miller finishes filming the third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie. (You may have recently seen Miller back in the Flash costume as part of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, above.) It has long been rumored that ‘The Flash’ movie would adapt the comic book story “Flashpoint,” and in January, Muscietti confirmed that, saying the film would present a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting.”

This synopsis for ‘The Flash’ has appeared online, but… its source is dubious, so take it with a grain of salt. At any rate, this is that description (via Heroic Hollywood):

“The storyline sees Barry Allen/The Flash travel back in time to avert the murder of his mother. However, when he returns to the present, his mother is still alive but the world is a nightmare, the Justice League doesn’t exist, and Barry must do everything he can to set things right… or as close to right as possible.”

Yes, that sounds like “Flashpoint.” Viewers of ‘The Flash’ TV show, starring Grant Gustin, will surely recognize that as the same storyline was adapted on the show (minus the part about the Justice League). This may be what the movie is about, but this type of information is never released this early, so… I mean… it’s probably not real. Sorry.

Talk of ‘The Flash’ movie adapting “Flashpoint” emerged a few years ago, after Warner Brothers dropped their one-two combo of flops, ‘Batman V Superman‘ and ‘Suicide Squad‘. WB had gone all-in on this shared universe based on the DC Comics Universe but had mistakenly entrusted that reality to Zack Snyder, a director with a decidedly dark sensibility. The plan was for the DC movies to be more serious and darker than Marvel’s output. They succeeded in that, but what the failed at was making good movies that people enjoyed.

“Flashpoint” was viewed as a chance to reboot their fledgling universe. But at this point, that doesn’t seem necessary, as their more recent movies have been very successful.

Whatever it’s about, ‘The Flash’ is scheduled to stroll into theaters on July 1, 2022.