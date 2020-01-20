The biggest surprise of the entire “Crisis on Infinite Earths” story was the cameo by Ezra Miller from the current set of films. We’ve learned that this massive cameo came as a surprise not only to audiences but to Marc Guggenheim as well! It turns out that after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” had wrapped, he received a call from Warner Bros. pushing for the cameo, and it didn’t exactly take a whole lot of arm twisting to make the studios’ request happen.

Finally, the “Arrowverse” was able to pull off a tie-in to the DC films!

In an interview over at Variety, Guggenheim divulged how this incredible appearance came about:

“We were series wrapped on “Arrow,” and we were wrapped on the whole crossover. We were in post, and some episodes were locked, and some were soft-locked. I got a phone call from [Warner Bros. boss] Peter Roth saying, “I know you’re locked, but can you put Ezra into the crossover?” And I said, “Yes.” And he said, “How, you’re series wrapped? And you’re wrapped on the crossover.” And I said, “Yeah, I know, but if you’re telling me Ezra Miller can be in the crossover, I can make it happen.” I called Eric Wallace, who is the showrunner of “Flash,” and he called up Grant Gustin — because the one thing that was our only concern was the thought we didn’t want to do it unless Grant was 100 percent on-board with it. And he was. He was incredibly enthusiastic and on-board with it. And then we got on the phone with Ezra Miller and told him the scene I had written, and he was completely into it. And we just went. We put together a unit of the “Flash” crew on the “Flash” set [since “Arrow’s” team, which had produced the rest of the hour, was gone]. And much to our surprise, no one noticed Ezra Miller was in Vancouver, and no one leaked it from the crew, which we appreciate. So we were able to keep it a surprise.”

This kind of cameo is almost impossible to hide these days. It likely helped that it all came together at the very last minute, but even so, the surprise was a shocker for DC fans.

I’m wondering if the Warner Bros. execs in any way want to try and use this event to reshape their films with Batman, and likely Superman, being recast.

