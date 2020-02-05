The latest actor added to ‘The Matrix 4’ is Nickelodeon star, Andrew Caldwell. As is the case with all of the new cast members, his role is being kept under wraps. ‘The Matrix 4’ is already filming, and Caldwell joins fellow newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Toby Onwumere. Of the new characters, it is rumored that Abdul-Mateen might be playing a younger version of Morpheus. Henwick is believed to be playing a Neo-type character.

The new sequel will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-helmed the original trilogy. Wachowski co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) are returning from the original trilogy. Hugo Weaving has confirmed that he will not return as the villainous Agent Smith.

The original ‘Matrix’ was a groundbreaking and Academy Award-winning milestone that helped shape the look and style of action movies that followed. The original movie and its sequels, ‘Matrix Reloaded’ and ‘Matrix Revolutions’, generated $1.6 billion worldwide.

Former child star, Caldwell has recurred as the bully Mitch Bilsky on the Nickelodeon series ‘Henry Danger’ since 2015. He also lent his voice to the short-lived animated spin-off ‘The Adventures of Kid Danger’. He has also appeared on ‘Victorious’, ‘Good Luck Charlie’, ‘Bunk’d’. the movie ‘Cloud 9’, and he lent his voice to Disney XD’s ‘Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja’. In non-Nickelodeon/Disney projects, he recurred on ‘iZombie’ as Harley Johns, and appeared on Netflix’s ‘American Vandal’, ‘The Librarians’, and appeared in the horror movies ‘Don’t Sleep’, ‘Ring Ring’, and ‘Haunt’, and the drama ‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption’. He has three movies already wrapped, the comedies ‘Spring Break ’83’, ‘The Bellmen’, and ‘For the Hits’.

‘The Matrix 4’ is expected to open on May 21, 2021. At this point, there hasn’t been any mention of any additional films to follow, but it’s likely that Warner Brothers wants to wait and see how this one does before greenlighting any sequels.

