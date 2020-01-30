According to Variety, Priyanka Chopra is finalizing a deal to join the cast of ‘The Matrix 4’. As is the case with most of the new cast additions, nothing is known about her role, including her name.

Lana Wachowski is directly the fourth film in ‘The Matrix’ franchise. From the original ‘Matrix’ trilogy, Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) are returning. So far, the announced newcomers are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Toby Onwumere. While very little is known about the new film, there is a rumor that Abdul-Mateen is playing a young version of Morpheus, and that Henwick is playing a Neo-type character. What that means is still a little bit of a mystery, but perhaps she is a new initiate drafted into this conflict. In addition, Warner Brothers and Wachowski are said to be seeking an actor to play a younger version of Neo. That has some wondering if ‘The Matrix 4’ will somehow involve time travel. Hugo Weaving recently confirmed that he will not appear as Agent Smith.

Chopra is best known for starring as the lead, Alex Parrish, on the ABC action series ‘Quantico’. She appeared on the big screen last year in the comedy ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, and on the small screen in the Netflix movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’, which she also co-produced. She could also be seen in the Jonas Brothers music videos, since she is married to Nick Jonas. She has two new movies coming out this year, Robert Rodriguez’s original superhero movie, ‘We Can Be Heroes’ (also for Netflix), and the Indian film ‘The White Tiger’, which she is executive producing. She previously co-starred in the film adaptation ‘Baywatch’, and she voiced Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in the video game ‘Marvel Avengers Academy’.

‘The Matrix 4’ is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021.