Between what we know about ‘Loki,’ new rumors about Wanda (aka Scarlett Witch) losing it in ‘WandaVision‘ (both shows coming to Disney+ in the future), the time travel shenanigans of ‘Endgame,’ and the title ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness,’ it looks more and more likely that the MCU is building toward a multiverse created by time travel and the reality-warping powers of the Scarlett Witch. All of which begs the question, what will Doctor Strange (and audiences) encounter when the character has to deal with the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ in his sequel film?

The biggest rumor was recently talked about over on the website MCU Cosmic, where they claim we will see versions of MCU characters in these alternate realities, potentially characters like Captain America or Iron Man (or others), just played by different actors since they are not from the prime MCU reality. Of course, that does not necessarily mean those characters will come back to the main reality and replace the characters we know and love, but it is a cool idea to show alternate versions, potentially setting up a future where some event does force those characters to join the MCU prime reality and take up the mantle.

Of course, let’s not forget that some of the versions of characters Strange meets in the film might end up being adversaries, or downright evil, even if they did start out as, say, Captain America or Iron Man. For example, if Strange visit the Marvel Zombies reality, then audiences would see the undead and flesh-hungry versions of all their heroes, and that is not something Strange would want to bring home with him.

There’s also a great rumor that this film might be a way to introduce new characters like America Chavez, aka Miss America, who in the comics hails from another reality. She is already being introduced in Marvel’s children programming in specials like ‘Marvel Rising,’ which could be Marvel introducing the character to younger audiences ahead of her MCU cinematic debut (something they have done a few times in the past) It could also be a way to introduce groups like the X-Men or Fantastic Four so Marvel Studios does not have to do full origin stories for those teams, and simply have them join the MCU “in media res” since they will have already been established as heroes in their own realities.

