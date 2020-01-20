‘Sense8’s Eréndira Ibarra has joined the cast of ‘The Matrix 4’, which will be directed by ‘Sense8’ co-creator Lana Wachowski, who also co-penned the script. Ibarra’s role is unknown. She joins another ‘Sense8’ alum, Toby Onwumere, who starred in the role of Capheus “Van Damn” Onyango. (Ibarra portrayed Daniela Velázquez on the short-lived but beloved Netflix series.) Onwumere’s role in ‘The Matrix 4’ is also unknown.

Following the cancellation of ‘Sense8’, Mexican-born Ibarra portrayed Ana Vargas-West on Netflix’s ‘Ingobernable’, Inés on Fox Premium’s ‘Sitiados: México’, and Isabel Alfaro on ‘El Candidato’. She recently wrapped the fantasy drama ‘Monstruosamente Solo’ (‘Monstrously Alone’).

From the original ‘Matrix’ trilogy, Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) are returning. So far, the announced newcomers are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Henwick. While very little is known about the new film, there is a rumor that Abdul-Mateen is playing a young version of Morpheus, and that Henwick is playing a Neo-type character. What that means is still a little bit of a mystery, but perhaps she is a new initiate drafted into this conflict. In addition, Warner Brothers and Wachowski are said to be seeking an actor to play a younger version of Neo. That has some wondering if ‘The Matrix 4’ will somehow involve time travel.

The first ‘Matrix’ was a groundbreaking film that set the tone for action movies of the 2000s in terms of visual effects and cinematography, not to mention the whole all-black leather look. The original movies in this series – ‘The Matrix’ (1999), ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ (2003), and ‘Matrix Revolutions’ (2003) – have grossed $1.6 billion worldwide. The first ‘Matrix’ won four technical Academy Awards for Editing, Sound, Sound Editing, and Visual Effects.

Expect more news moving forward as production is expected to begin soon. ‘The Matrix 4’ already has a release date of 21 May 2021.

Source: Deadline