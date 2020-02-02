You’ll see red… and white… and black in the new trailer for ‘Black Widow’, which debuted during Super Bowl LIV. As Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) says in the narration, The Avengers weren’t her “first family,” and the new clip offers new glimpses at Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. It’s unclear how they all fit together– it’s rumored that Vostokoff and Belova are alternate versions of Black Widow; in the comics, Shostakov is Natasha’s ex-husband– but it’s clear they’re all on the same side.

There are also quick glimpses at the film’s villain, the Taskmaster, who is still shrouded in mystery.

Check out the new trailer below:

The film reportedly takes place after ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Cate Shortland directed ‘Black Widow’, from a script written by Eric Pearson based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters, William Hurt, and Rachel Weisz. It does NOT feature Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, as was previously rumored.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller ‘Black Widow,’ Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

This will be the first of only two Marvel Studios films that will arrive this year. ‘Black Widow’ arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020, to be followed by Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ on November 6, 2020. Here’s hoping that we get a trailer for this movie before the night is over.

Are you excited to dive into Natasha’s past in her own film?