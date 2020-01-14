Academy Award Nominee Scarlett Johansson is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the latest trailer for the upcoming prequel film ‘Black Widow.’ The new look at the movie dropped at the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night before making its way online late last night. While it is unclear what new details are going to be brought up in the film, we have been told that we’ll see the final two “Avengers” films “in a new light” after this one debut. I’m eager to see how Natasha clearing the red from her ledger might be able to pull that off.

You can check out the latest ‘Black Widow’ trailer right here:

This new sneak peek does a great job of showing us Taskmaster as Natasha’s equal in hand to hand fighting. However, it isn’t just action that it delivers as we get to see more of the reunion of Natasha with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Malena, and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

With the movie slated to take place after Natasha is already fully part of the MCU and after the fallout from ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ we know that we’re not going to see an “origin story.” However, I can’t help but think that her origin will play a significant part in the movie. We’ll see her tackling what looks to be a new Widow program and having to shut it down. The reasons why still remain unclear and will probably tie into how she was trained as an assassin.

Are you looking forward to Marvel Studios releasing ‘Black Widow’? Do you think that the movie will, in any way, reshape how we see her actions in the final two “Avengers” films? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

“Family. Back together again.” when ‘Black Widow’ returns to the big screen on May 1st, 2020!