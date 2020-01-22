With Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ set to premiere on May 1, fans can’t help but throw out theories and rumors about the upcoming film.

One such rumor is that Robert Downey Jr. may make an appearance as Iron Man in ‘Black Widow.’ Fans will remember that Iron Man sacrificed himself to save the universe and defeat Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ However, some find it hard to believe that the hero who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe is truly gone for good.

While many of us would love to see Downey Jr. grace our screens as Iron Man in the future, the actor has stated previously that he feels that chapter is behind him. However, as ‘Black Widow,’ is set before the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ it is not an impossible thought that Iron Man could make an appearance.

The issue was brought up in a recent interview with Downey Jr., but the actor stayed hush hush, neither confirming nor denying, saying:

“Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know.”

Directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Eric Pearson based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, ‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters, and Rachel Weisz.

‘Black Widow’ will hit theaters on May 1, 2020. Check out the official synopsis below: