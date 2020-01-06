It’s been a while since viewers got to visit the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but after the long drought fans are finally getting a solo movie starring Scarlett Johansson as ‘Black Widow’. And she only had to die to get it!

USA Today has released a new photo (above) of Johansson in action, along with her “sister” Yelena Belova, another Black Widow, portrayed by Florence Pugh, along with this description:

“Black Widow” (May 1): Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson, right) reconnects with her “sister” Yelena (Florence Pugh) while on the lam and confronting her past in the Avenger’s first Marvel solo superhero film.–MARVEL STUDIOS

Here is another image of Pugh from ‘Black Widow’:

Pugh is definitely a star on the rise. She can currently be seen in the hit movie ‘Little Women’. Last year, she starred in the buzzy thriller ‘Midsommar’ and the comedy ‘Fighting with My Family.’

‘Black Widow’ also introduces David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, the Red Guardian, who may or may not be Natasha’s ex-husband. O-T Fagbenle portrays a character named Mason, who might also be the villain, The Taskmaster. The cast also includes William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. Ray Winstone appears, although his role hasn’t been revealed. There are rumors that Robert Downey Jr. will pop up as Tony Stark/Iron Man as well.

Previously, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige stated:

“It was about four years ago as we were working on Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, we knew that we wanted to bring her story to a conclusion in the most heroic way possible in Endgame, but also that we wanted to explore a part of her life that we hadn’t seen before. It occurred to us that we had seen her adventures in the Avengers movies, but a lot of stuff happened in between those movies that we never saw, we didn’t hear about, we didn’t learn about. And [with] that, we wanted to do a movie with Scarlett Johansson because she is Natasha Romanoff and not do a story with a younger Black Widow for the whole film… we had this thought of exploring a little bit of her past that we hadn’t seen before and how that impacts the adventure she had between Civil War and Infinity War. And in fact, there are things that she does in Infinity War and Endgame that you’ll see in a new light once you see the Black Widow.”

‘Black Widow’ swings into theaters on May 1, 2020.