It was recently rumored that Scottish actor Alex Ferns, who appeared in HBO’s acclaimed ‘Chernobyl’, had landed a role in ‘The Batman’. Now it appears that this is official, as his name has appeared on IMDb Pro, the paid service used by those in the industry, and he is listed as playing Commissioner Pete Savage.

It has been known for some time that ‘The Batman’ would be set early in the Dark Knight’s crime-fighting career, and this would reinforce that, as presumably, this means that Jeffery Wright‘s Jim Gordon isn’t yet the Commissioner. He will most likely be a detective, as he was depicted on ‘Gotham’.

Pete Savage is not a character from the comics, so he was created just for this picture.

In related news, it appears that Ferns’ ‘Chernobyl’ costar Con O’Neill will be playing Police Chief Mackenzie Bock. He is a character from the comics, nicknamed “Hardback Bock” (or just “Hardback”) due to his love of reading novels. He played a major role in the “No Man’s Land” storyline. He was made Police Chief after Jim Gordon retired in the comics, but obviously that has been tweaked here.

One thing that makes this casting a little questionable is that, in the comics, Bock is African American, and it’s unusual for a Caucasian actor to be cast in such a role. However, in this case, Wright, an African American, has been cast as a Caucasian comic book character, and Zoë Kravitz, who is mixed-race is playing another character that, in the comics at least, is Caucasian– Catwoman. (Although she has been played by multiple women of color in other media.) So I guess this could be balanced out.

Matt Reeves is directing ‘The Batman’, which is believed to be in production now. Robert Pattinson stars as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and newcomer Jayme Lawson as an original creation, Bella, “a grassroots political candidate running for office in Gotham.” Colin Farrell was reported to be in talks to portray The Penguin, with Peter Sarsgaard officially cast, although his role hasn’t been confirmed. Rumor has it, he’s playing Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

‘The Batman’ will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Source: ComicBookMovie.com