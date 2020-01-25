Things have been pretty quiet when it comes to how the original cast will factor into ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ but Bill Murray has just shared one of the crucial plot points for their involvement. In the movie, we’ll see that the late and great Harold Ramis‘ character of Egon Spengler has passed, which is a critical component of the movie and, at the very least, why the original Ghostbusters are involved.

We know that the movie is set to focus on Carrie Coon, who plays a single mother named Callie and her children: Finn Wolfhard as Trevor and Mckenna Grace as Phoebe. The children end up discovering equipment used by the previous Ghostbusters, leading to the theory that they’re all related to Egon.

When speaking to Vanity Fair about his upcoming return to ‘Ghostbusters,’ Murray shared:

“Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal. And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.”

While we don’t yet have official confirmation that Callie and her children will be Spenglers, it makes sense for them to be related to the deceased Ghostbuster with the evidence so far. Of course, with so little of the movie having been previewed at this point, it could be easy for the studio to have released it in a way that would construct such a narrative before some other reveal.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.