So far, the only ‘Game of Thrones‘ spinoffs that HBO has had any interest in have been prequel stories. That being said, if the entertainment behemoth ever did want to return to the characters who survived the blockbuster series, they are going to have a heavy price to pay. At the very least, they’ll need to spend quite a bit of money if they want Sophie Turner back to reprise her role as Sansa Stark, the Queen of the North.

When asked by Variety if she would ever be willing to come back, Turner had this to say:

“I would give anything to go back to what we had, but it wouldn’t be the same. It would be different, different people running it. I don’t want to be a part of it. Unless they give me the big bucks, I’m not doing it!”

With David Benioff and D.B. Weiss spending the next few years tied to Netflix and few of the actors likely to return to such a venture, it feels like that the changes in creative teams are what Turner has no interest in dealing with. No offense meant to Turner as she was great in the show, but if a spinoff were to happen, it would most likely be watching Maisie Williams explore “what’s west of Westeros” over the politics and living conditions of the North.

Turner also shared why her last day on set was bittersweet and likely part of why she feels that she is done with the franchise as well:

“The day that I really appreciated everything was the very last day on set, and it was the saddest day as well. I walked onto the set of Winterfell in my costume for the last time. And I was looking around and I just welled up. I was like, ‘This is amazing how empowered I feel to be on this set.’ That was the day I really appreciated, but it was also the day that I broke down and didn’t get out of bed for the next three days. Everyone cried. And everyone cried when other people wrapped as well. The whole season everyone was just blubbing.”

It would be hard to return for a spinoff production that likely wouldn’t include the majority of the people she shared tears with on that day.

