The ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss might be out from developing a trilogy of “Star Wars” films but their next cinematic outing will be another adaptation. This time around, the duo is looking to adapt the graphic novel ‘Lovecraft’ by Hans Rodionoff, Keith Giffen, and Enrique Breccia. Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi are working on a script, and Karyn Kusama is on board as the executive producer.

While the exact plot details of the movie are still being kept a secret, the film will take a look at the life of H.P. Lovecraft with a supernatural lens asking the question “what if H.P. Lovecraft wasn’t making it up? What if the monsters he created are real?” According to Deadline, the movie will be “set in 1920 within the Cthulhu mythos.”

That matches up with how DC describes the graphic novel which was released through their Vertigo imprint in 2004:

When young Howard Phillips Lovecraft becomes the reluctant guardian of the Necronomicon, his life veers into strange territory. Lovecraft maintains a tenuous balance between reality and the bizarre nightmares of his “fictional” horror.

It will be interesting to see how the ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners tackles an adaptation in a cinematic setting instead of an ongoing series. I’m pretty sure that the movie is going to focus on what the Necronomicon does to the author and not any of the abhorrent views he held.

Are you looking forward to ‘Lovecraft’ being a reality? Share your thoughts in the comments below!