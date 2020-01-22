Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is one of the main creators behind both ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ and ‘Riverdale,’ but don’t expect him to stop there. While it doesn’t sound like either show will be getting much in the way of spin-offs, he is quite interested in taking more characters from the Archie comics and putting them on the small screen. Oh, and mixing them with horror themes to boot!

Aguirre-Sacasa has had a ton of success in bringing these Archie comics adaptations to television, and it looks like he wants to capitalize on that.

With titles such as ‘Afterlife with Archie,’ ‘Vampironica,’ and ‘Blossoms 666’, there is plenty of source material which he can use in either his existing shows or potential new ones. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com the creator shared:

“I think there’s something so natural about teenagers and horror. It’s such a no-brainer, of course; teenagers love horror movies, and teenagers populate horror movies. They go together so well. And, again, I think that things like Afterlife with Archie or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, putting these characters in life and death situations or horror situations, really energizes them and makes them pop in a way that’s different. So yeah, I definitely think there’s room for more horror in these universes.”

While ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ both exist in the same universe, there hasn’t been a crossover between the two shows yet. It will be interesting to see if future shows could end up in the same universe as well. Speaking of crossovers, the topic was brought up with Aguirre-Sacasa:

“Well honestly, it’s funny, I’m a fan of all of this, and I love crossover episodes, but I think you hit the nail on the head. If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There’s tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina, and I think that’s a really fun element of it. But no, you’re right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick.”

So while a crossover could happen, it sounds like fans shouldn’t hold their breaths to see it anytime soon.

Have you enjoyed Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s television take of Archie Comics characters? Would you like to see a crossover between ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Riverdale’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!