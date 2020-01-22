Finally, ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ fans have something new to look forward to thanks to IDW Publishing. there’s a new comic miniseries in the works titled ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too Long A Sacrifice.’ The focus of this new story will be on security chief Constable Odo who will have to stop a group of terrorists before they can bring the station to a standstill.

The book will be written by David Tipton and Scott Tipton, who both have quite a bit of experience writing “Star Trek” comics with artwork by Greg Scott. For those keeping track, we haven’t seen a new ‘Deep Space Nine’ comic in over a decade.

According to David, the book will be:

“Set during the most difficult hours of the Dominion War, ‘Too Long a Sacrifice’ shows the station during trying times: a series of mysterious and seemingly unsolvable terrorist attacks just as the war has everyone strained to the breaking point. We’ll get to see the darker side of life on the station as Odo leads the investigation, with increasingly desperate conditions forcing him and others to deal with new and unexpected allies and to use unusual tactics in their efforts to stop the attacks.”

Scott added in:

“We’re so excited to return to the world of ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.’ With its ‘frontier setting’ and precarious place in the galaxy, ‘Deep Space Nine’ offers the opportunity to tell truly unique tales of intrigue and suspense. Combine that with one of the best character ensembles ever assembled, and you get something no other Star Trek series can offer.”

The world of ‘Deep Space Nine’ has been given life thanks to the documentary ‘What We Left Behind which was released last year. While not called out as being the reason we’re getting this new miniseries, I’m sure it didn’t hurt. Greg Scott loves the characters as well and was thrilled about illustrating them:

“I’m really excited to be spending time with the DS9 crew. I’ve always loved Star Trek, and can’t wait to draw these wonderful characters!”

Helping this creative team behind-the-scenes is editor Chase Marotz:

“Deep Space Nine is one of the Star Trek series that I’ve been the most eager for IDW to dive into in comics form, so to be at the helm for the first series in over a decade is a dream come true. I’ve worked with David and Scott Tipton on several amazing Star Trek books and know that they’re going to deliver a story that the fans will love, and it’s exciting to finally be able to work with Greg Scott. I’m a big fan of his style, and I think we’re poised to create a Star Trek book that’s going to both surprise and delight.”

We’re excited too!

What are your thoughts about the story for ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too Long A Sacrifice’? Is this a book that you’ll be wanting to pick up as it is released, or are you hoping to snag a graphic novel of the entire series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — Too Long a Sacrifice’ #1 will be available in April of 2020 with multiple cover variants.