After the first trailer for Sony’s ‘Morbius’ dropped, most fans were laser-focused on the cameo by Michael Keaton at the end, but others are speculating about the role of Jared Harris, who was seen in the clip as a father figure and mentor that has helped Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) since he was a handicapped child, getting roughed up by bullies. His voice also serves as something of a narrator.

Some are wondering who Harris’ character is, as the implication is that he, like Morbius, is a scientist of some sort. And some fans think they have deduced his identity– Doctor Octopus.

Unfortunately, not every scientist in the Marvel Universe is a supervillain. And not every character in a movie is a comic book character. Some are just regular scientists, and that appears to be the case here. Harris attended the SAG Awards to represent his HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl’ and was asked about the Doctor Octopus theory, and he quickly swatted that down:

“No. I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that the fans have. But yeah no, it’s not.”

Harris’ character’s name has not been revealed, so who knows who he will wind up being, but it’s pretty likely that he’ll just be some random guy created just for this screenplay.

‘Morbius’ was directed by Daniel Espinosa. The film also stars Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, and Matt Smith as Loxias Crown.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

‘Morbius’ opens on July 31st, 2020.

Source: Variety