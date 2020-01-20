‘Supernatural’ creator Eric Kripke is anxious to reunite with one of his former stars, Jeffrey Dean Morgan who played patriarch John Winchester on the long-running CW hit. Kripke departed ‘Supernatural’ after Season 5 and is now running Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero satire ‘The Boys’, which wrapped filming of its second season in November, but he is already banking on a third go-round and he wants Morgan to be part of it.

The duo swapped love letters on Twitter, as Morgan expressed his enjoyment of ‘The Boys’. Kripke responded:

“I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother.”

Morgan quickly agreed:

In a heartbeat! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 16, 2020

Morgan has periodically returned to ‘Supernatural’, despite his character being long dead. Nowadays, he is best known for portraying the abrasive Negan on AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’. In all honesty, Karl Urban is great as Billy Butcher on ‘The Boys’, but it would be easy to imagine Morgan in the same role.

But since that isn’t going to happen, let the speculation begin as to whom fans think Morgan should portray in the comic book adaptation.

Kripke seems to be very loyal to the actors that have starred on his shows. Prior to ‘The Boys’, he created NBC’s time travel adventure series ‘Timeless’, and one of that show’s stars, Malcolm Barrett, appeared in Season 1 as Seth Reed, a Vought Public Relations agent who was maimed after a sexual encounter with a “Supe.” In September, it was announced that two more ‘Timeless’ stars, Goran Višnjić and Claudia Doumit, had signed on for Season 2. Višnjić will be seen as Alistair Adana, “the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church,” while Doumit will play Victoria Neuman, “a young wunderkind congresswoman.” These appear to be original characters not derived from the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, so it’s possible that whatever Kripke cooks up for Morgan could also be a brand new character.

Amazon has not yet announced when ‘The Boys’ Season 2 will be released, but it will likely arrive in the summer, the same as Season 1.

Whom would you like to see Morgan portray on ‘The Boys’?

Source: EW