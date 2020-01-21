‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ has been renewed for a second season before the first has even premiered. The new comedy series from the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ crew of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, follows the exploits of a team of developers “as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game,” which bears a resemblance to ‘World of Warcraft’ and other expansive MMORPGs. The first season will arrive on Apple TV+ on February 7, and consist of nine episodes. Unlike some other Apple TV+ series, all episodes will be released at once, rather than doled out one per week. (At least for now, the only other Apple TV+ to be released all at once is ‘Little America’.)

McElhenney stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian (pronounced “Eye-an”) Grimm. The ensemble cast also includes F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, Ashly Burch as Rachel, Jessie Ennis as Jo, Imani Hakim as Dana, David Hornsby as David, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy, and Danny Pudi as Brad.

Here is the full-length trailer for ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’:

In addition to that, here is another new teaser clip:

The cast appeared at a panel at the TCA press tour, and via Indie Wire, Burch stated:

“It’s unfortunate that the most visible part of the industry was Gamergate. We wanted to encompass the industry as a whole, which has both positives and negatives to it. [Gamers] are excited that we wanted to make a show about the industry, excited to be represented, and excited to watch the show [and] to have something that is a love letter to them.”

At the same time as Apple TV+ announced that ‘Mythic Quest’ had been given an early S2 renewal, it also announced the same for ‘Home Before Dark’.

Once again, ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ arrives in its entirety on Apple TV+ on February 7. How does this video game industry parody look to you?

Source: Deadline