You would think that an actor would know if they were going to continue being part of a series but just like last year, ‘Stranger Things‘ veteran David Harbour has no idea if sheriff Jim Hopper is still alive. The third season ended Hopper’s story by having him sacrifice himself to save the life of Winona Ryder’s Joyce. The two, of course, had finally started to accept their feelings for one another, and it was a heartbreaking moment to watch.

Only, when the final credits were rolling, there was a tease that he might still be alive. Someone being called “The American” was in a Russian prison that was related to their attempts to reach The Upside Down. He was being held captive along with a Demogorgon, and fans were eager to jump on the idea that Harbour would be returning once more.

The actor is currently unsure if this will end up being Hopper as he shared with The Wrap:

“So [The Duffers] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode 8 like a couple months before we shot it. And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script, and I thought it was amazing. And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them (laughs), So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed. I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

The actor hasn’t heard anything about his involvement quite in Season 4 yet or, at the very least, isn’t sharing if he’ll be back. It would be no surprise to see his return as a mid-season surprise that he doesn’t want to spoil.

As to his schedule?

“I’ll tell you this, I don’t have work lined up right now. I am working on a book, so I’m sort of focused on that right now, and I don’t really have acting worked lined up. So theoretically, if somebody called me, I could probably get on a plane and do something.”

Honestly, I suspect he knows if he is or isn’t returning and is just doing a fantastic job at keeping it quiet as to not spoil any of the fourth season. Just like fans, Harbour is hoping that he’ll return.

“My hope is the same as yours. My hope is that there is some sort of resurrection [for Hopper], but I don’t know. I know they haven’t gone into production yet.”

