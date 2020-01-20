WandaVision Is RUMORED To Be Introducing Hulkling

RUMOR MILL: GOSSIP gossip GOSSIP gossip GOSSIP gossip GOSSIP gossip GOSSIP. This is all a RUMOR for now, so take it with a grain of salt.

There are RUMORS swirling around that ‘WandaVision’ will introduce the teen superhero Hulkling, also known as Teddy Altman, a member of the Young Avengers. Hulkling is the boyfriend of Wiccan, a.k.a. Billy Kaplan, the son of Scarlet Witch and Vision. In November, another RUMOR emerged that Billy and his long-lost twin brother, Tommy “Speed” Shepherd were also going to appear on the upcoming Disney+ series. That rumor was never confirmed. If Billy isn’t on ‘WandaVision’, then it makes no sense for Teddy to appear.

Twitter comic movie reporter Daniel Richtman delivered the Hulkling buzz on Tuesday:

Teddy is coming to the MCU pic.twitter.com/63d1hAB0j4 — RPK (@rpk_daniel) January 14, 2020

Then on Thursday, The Illuminerdy (another GOSSIP site) “confirmed” that a young adult or teenage male (16-23) was being sought to play a teenager described as:

“A Skrull who requires help from S.W.O.R.D. in order to remain safely on Earth.”

Word surfaced last month that S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) would make its MCU debut on ‘WandaVision’, so this is in keeping with that report. It’s also possible that the seeds for S.W.O.R.D. were planted in the mid-credits scene in ‘Captain Marvel’, in which Nick Fury seems to be overseeing the construction of a space station.

In the comics, Teddy is half-Skrull and half-Kree, the two opposing alien races also introduced in ‘Captain Marvel’. In fact, his father was Mar-Vell, the character played by Annette Benning in the film, but was male in the comics. His biological mother is the Skrull Princess Annelle. Despite that, he was actually raised on Earth by adoptive parents as a relatively normal boy. (In the movies, the Skrulls seem to be benevolent, while the Kree are aggressors.)

Oh, and Hulkling has nothing to do with the Hulk.

It is a FACT that Teyonah Parris is portraying Monica Rambeau on ‘WandaVision’. This character appeared as a child in ‘Captain Marvel’, the daughter of Carol Danvers’ best friend Maria. Maria helped shuttle the Skrulls off the Earth, so it would make sense that when Monica grew up, she would have an affinity for space travel and alien races.

But how does all this connect to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)? It previously seemed as though part of ‘WandaVision’ would focus on Wanda’s exploration of real magic. That doesn’t seem to mesh with an interstellar adventure. But guess we’ll have to wait and see what the show is really about when it arrives.

If– and that’s a big IF– Billy, Teddy, and Tommy (what are they? Mouseketeers from the ’50s?) make their debuts in ‘WandaVision’, that makes five Young Avengers in the MCU, once you add in Ant-Man’s now-teenage daughter Cassie (Stature), played by Emma Fuhrmann in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, and Kate Bishop, the new Hawkeye, set to headline the upcoming ‘Hawkeye’ series, also on Disney+. Is a ‘Young Avengers’ film far off?

Once again, take this with a grain of salt, but would you like to see the Young Avengers in the MCU?