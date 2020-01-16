With ‘Star Trek: Picard‘ having a large role for The Borg, it is no surprise that Jeri Ryan is back to play Seven of Nine once more. However, not only did she almost not take the role but she was previously offered a spot in ‘Star Trek: Nemesis‘ which she had turned down. This makes you wonder what exactly made the ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ star turn down the movie role and years later take this one. The news came out at the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ press junket which Comicbook attended.

When asked about the new role, Ryan stated:

“This was very different. I mean, initially, yes, when it was first brought up I kind of laughed it off and said, ‘Yeah, that’s hilarious.'”

It obviously didn’t stay hilarious long. Once the actress found out what the producers had in store for Seven of Nine and the overall storyline for the season she was quite interested:

“It was pretty intriguing. This is a very different situation than the movie when I just had finished working on Voyager, and they wanted to put her in that movie with the crew just out of the blue, which made no sense. There’s a legitimate story reason, and a legitimate character reason, for this character to encounter these people and to be in this world and the former Borg connection with the three characters – Picard and Hugh and Seven – that really makes sense for her to come back in this world. So it was an easier transition that made a lot more sense.”

This makes quite a bit of sense here. Sticking Seven of Nine on the bridge of the Enterprise would have been jarring for ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation‘ fans who weren’t invested in ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ and felt out of character to have Picard accepting a Borg on his ship. While on ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ we will see the two meeting one another for the first time.

Are you glad that Jeri Ryan passed on joining the crew of The Enterprise in ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’? Do you feel that she’ll be the perfect fit for being part of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ when the new streaming series launches? Share your thoughts in the comments below!