SPOILER ALERT: If you are not caught up on CBS’ ‘Evil’, this article contains SPOILERS, so turn back now or proceed with caution.

Fans have been in the dark, alongside the characters during the first season of CBS’ breakout hit ‘Evil’. The series follows the exploits of forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest in training David Acosta (Mike Colter), and David’s tech-savvy assistant Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate reports of demonic possessions and acts of evil. But are the possession real or manmade hoaxes? What motivates the serial killers and other seemingly “every day” criminals?

But the ambiguity may be over, as in the latest episode, “Justice x 2,” the penultimate installment of the freshman season, it appears that Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) may not be the Big Bad he has been painted as. Or at least, there is a Bigger Badder pulling his strings– is that… The Devil?

Series co-creator Robert King revealed:

“I would confess that at the beginning of the year, I didn’t know whether we’d be able to do it. I thought we’d have to tip our hand towards ‘The world is supernatural’ and we really didn’t want to. I was a little worried we couldn’t kind of keep this rolling as long as I think we could. We had this thing in the writers room, which is ‘We don’t want to Scooby-Doo this.’ You just don’t want to be in that world, where you’re always saying, ‘Uh, yeah, it’s the amusement park guy who wanted to scare us away.”

One thing viewers have gotten used to is that things are not always what they seem… yet they could be. The events on-screen may not be literal, but reality as filtered through someone’s perception.

King continued:

“One of the things we thought we could get away with more, as you get brought into the bath of the show, is that metaphors are real and realities are metaphors and you’re never sure. That little demon child Kristen saw being born in the cornfield: Was that a real experience or was that hallucinogenic and represented some emotional state? Many of the scares in the show, whether George coming at her at night or the psychological scares, I think we’re allowed to get away with them and still suggest that reality is very pragmatic and empirical.”

So even though it seems as if King and his wife/production partner Michelle King have pulled the curtain back and confirmed a true supernatural force at play… maybe they didn’t.

What do you think? ‘What do you think of Season 1 of ‘Evil’ so far?

Source: CinemaBlend