Fans of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ have been chomping at the bit about ‘Star Trek: Picard’ but a new comment by executive producer Akiva Goldsman may give you pause in that excitement. While there was already concern from those who aren’t a fan of ‘Star Trek: Discovery‘ and worried for the tone of the series, the idea that this isn’t meant to be a follow up might have you scratching your head, especially with the main character being Jean-Luc Picard.

However, with there having been roughly seven decades between the shows, this isn’t entirely surprising. Goldsman recently appeared on Hollywood Outbreak where he shared the following:

“Well we pointedly wanted to not make a sequel to Next Gen. I think that tonally it’s a little bit of a hybrid. Obviously, you will see, I hope, slower, more gentle, more lyrical – it’s certainly more character-based. It also takes on the same thing that The Original Series took on, that Next Gen took on and that Discovery takes on, which is a hope for a future that is in many ways better than the world we live in today.”

While the series is set to fall into the realm of “Star Trek” shows that give us an opportunity to see an optimistic take on the future, it will also have characters that evolve in a way that’s “unique.”

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ will beam onto your streaming device from CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020!