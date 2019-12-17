Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was profiled and interviewed by the Los Angeles Times, in preparation for the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. Among the revelations from the article is that there seem to be plans in place to carry on with the adventures of the newer characters introduced in the sequel trilogy.

As the article reads:

“Kennedy said she plans to make key decisions about the direction of the franchise in the coming weeks. But some things she already knows. While the Skywalker saga is ending, the company won’t abandon the characters created in the most recent trilogy.”

Kennedy herself is quoted as saying:

“I think it gives us a more open-ended view of storytelling and doesn’t lock us into this three-act structure. We’re not going to have some finite number and fit it into a box. We’re really going to let the story dictate that.”

It’s not clear what characters Kennedy has designs on going forward, or how she intends to prolong their stories, but the most likely outlet would be on Disney+.

However, Daisy Ridley (Rey) previously expressed:

“I’m complete. I think the thing is… the beauty of this is John, and Oscar [Isaac], and Naomi [Ackie]. We’re all in it together, so one without the other to me, it doesn’t really compute because I’m like what would Rey be without Finn? What would Finn be without Poe? That’s how I’ve always thought about it. So, no. I feel this is a beautiful ending in this way.”

John Boyega(Finn) shot down any hopes of seeing Finn starring in his own Disney+ series:

“I ain’t getting no Disney+! I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films.”

Perhaps Oscar Isaac put it most bluntly when asked if he would return as Poe Dameron:

“Nope!”

Keep in mind, they could be lying. But it doesn’t sound like any of them are interested in returning in a Disney+ series and more movies don’t seem likely. Fans would probably be furious, since ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is very much being touted as THE END of the existing ‘Star Wars’ series of movies.

Maybe Kennedy is planning a ‘Porgs’ TV show, or ‘The Further Adventures of Rose Tico’. Who knows?

Would you like to see more from Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, or any of the other newer cast members? If so, in what format?

For the time being, you can see what might be the final outing for this crew in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ when it opens this weekend!