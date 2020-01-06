‘New Mutants’ is finally coming out! After dropping the new trailer, Disney has also unveiled two new photos of the cast. Charlie Heaton stars as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, with Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair, and Henry Zaga as Roberto DaCosta/Sunspot. Alice Braga co-stars as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. Antonio Banderas appears in an unknown villain role in a post-credits scene, which seems kind of pointless as it’s incredibly unlikely that there will be a sequel. Banderas replaced Jon Hamm, who filmed a cameo as Nathan Essex/Mister Sinister which was scrapped. (Sinister was previously teased in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.) Similarly, Braga was cast to replace Rosario Dawson, who had originally been cast as Dr. Reyes.

‘The Stand’s Josh Boone directed this horror-flavored ‘X-Men’ movie, and co-wrote the script with Knate Lee.

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

‘New Mutants’ wrapped filming in September 2017, but 20th Century Fox reportedly wanted some parts to be reshot. That never happened, and when Disney bought Fox last year, there was some question as to whether this film would ever come out.

Last year, Disney released Fox holdover ‘Dark Phoenix’, but it flopped at the box office. While ‘New Mutants’ is set within the same ‘X-Men’ universe, it is only connected tangentially. It’s also obviously a smaller production, with a unique horror vibe, so hopefully, this can succeed where ‘Dark Phoenix’ failed.

‘New Mutants’ is set to be released in theaters on April 3, 2020.

