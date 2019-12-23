Can it be? Is ‘New Mutants’ actually coming out? It seems so as last week, Charlie Heaton, who stars in the teen mutant horror picture as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, asserted that the film would arrive in 2020. Now director Josh Boone has declared that a new trailer will be released online in January.

There we go: A brand new trailer for #NewMutants is set to debut online in January! pic.twitter.com/091rLTLHP4 — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) December 21, 2019

This won’t be the first trailer for ‘New Mutants’, as teasers have previously been released, back when Fox planned to open the film on April 13, 2018. (2018!)

Principle photography on ‘New Mutants’ took place two years ago, but reportedly, the picture required extensive reshoots which have never taken place. ‘New Mutants’ was part of 20th Century Fox’s slate of ‘X-Men’ movies, but now that Disney has bought Fox, the plan is for subsidiary Marvel Studios to release new ‘X-Men’ movies as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that these will not be connected to the previous Fox films.

This year, Disney released ‘Dark Phoenix’, another leftover from Fox and it tanked. The commonly held belief was that Disney would shelve ‘New Mutants’ (which is technically not finished) and that no one would ever see it. The failure of ‘Dark Phoenix’ would seemingly give Disney another reason to go that route, but it seems that the movie is finished enough for Disney to take a chance in releasing it in theaters.

Previously, it was unclear whether ‘New Mutants’ would be rated PG-13 or R. Under Disney, it’s likely that it will be PG-13.

Meanwhile, Boone has been busy directing the ambitious CBS All Access miniseries ‘The Stand’ based on Stephen King’s massive novel.

In ‘New Mutants’, Heaton co-stars with Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyana Rasputin/Magik, Masie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, and Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot. Alice Braga appears as the film’s apparent villain, Cecelia Reyes.

Are you still interested in seeing this horror movie take on the ‘X-Men’ universe?

As far as we know, ‘New Mutants’ will open on April 3, 2020.