Charlie Heaton, best known for playing Jonathan Byers on ‘Stranger Things‘, filmed a role for the 20th Century Fox ‘X-Men’ spin-off film ‘New Mutants’. That movie wrapped production two years ago, and has been sitting on a shelf ever since. Reportedly, it still needs reshoots. In that two year gap, Fox was bought by Disney, so many wondered what would become of ‘New Mutants’. Would Disney just shelve it? That seemed likely, but Heaton has just revealed that, as far as he knows, ‘New Mutants’ will be released in 2020.

While appearing at the For The Love Of Sci-Fi convention in Manchester, U.K., Heaton said:



As Heaton revealed:

“I don’t know! No, it’s coming out next year, but we filmed it almost two years ago. It’s the release [date] that’s been moved quite a while. If you don’t know, The New Mutants is like an X-Men spin-off. It was a comic book; Bill Sienkiewicz did it and it was an X-Men comic. It’s basically like a separate bunch of mutants. We shot this [film] a while back and it’s been pushed because Fox has now merged with Disney.”

As we reported last month, ‘New Mutants’ is scheduled to open in theaters on April 3, 2020, despite not having undergone reshoots. If this movie was really as rough as it was reported, if it gets released as-is, prepare for a complete trainwreck.

And this is following this year’s ‘Dark Phoenix‘ debacle. The last Fox-produced ‘X-Men’ team film hit theaters to massive apathy and was one of the biggest flops of 2019.

Josh Boone directed ‘New Mutants’, which is described as a horror movie take on the franchise. Heaton co-stars as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, with Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyana Rasputin/Magik, Masie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, and Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot. Alice Braga appears as the film’s apparent villain, Cecelia Reyes.

Well… as far as we know, ‘New Mutants’ will open on April 3, 2020.