We’ve known it was coming, but Disney has taken to social media today to drop the first trailer for ‘New Mutants!’ The last of the Fox-created Marvel properties is finally making its way onto the big screen this April, and we’ve got our first full look at the horror film below. While it is unlikely that we will ever see a sequel to this film, it is exciting to see what can happen when you mix Marvel properties with the horror genre.

You can check out the video in the Tweet below and the YouTube embed under it:

20th Century Fox has also released a new simplified synopsis of the film:

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

It is unclear how the movie will be received on release as Disney was reportedly unimpressed enough with the film to not be sure if they would even complete it.

In the movie: Charlie Heaton co-stars as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, with Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyana Rasputin/Magik, Masie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, and Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot. Alice Braga appears as the film’s apparent villain, Cecelia Reyes.

Are you looking forward to checking out ‘New Mutants’? Do you think that Marvel Studios could wrap these characters into the MCU if the movie somehow becomes a runaway hit? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

The ‘New Mutants’ will be screaming their way into your local theater on April 3rd, 2020!