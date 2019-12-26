Fans were shocked and disappointed when Disney fired ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2’ helmer James Gunn after some old tweets were dug up and dispersed online. These old jokes touched on taboo topics such as pedophilia, rape, The Holocaust, and more, and it was determined that they, and the person who wrote them — Gunn — were not a fit with Disney’s squeaky clean image, so Gunn was axed after he turned in his draft for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3′. Then in March of this year, Disney answered fans’ prayers by rehiring him. However, in the meantime, Gunn had signed on to direct ‘The Suicide Squad’ for Warner Brothers. At San Diego Comic-Con this summer, Marvel announced its slate of Phase Four movies, which noticeably did not include ‘Guardians 3’. So when can fans expect to see the next chapter of this story about the ragtag space misfits?

When recently asked about this film’s status on Instagram, Gunn replied:

“I won’t start filming for a year or so.”

‘The Suicide Squad’ began filming in Atlanta in September. Some additional filming is expected to take place in Panama.

‘The Suicide Squad’ stars Steve Agee as voice of King Shark, Flula Borg as Javelin, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Nathan Fillion as Arm-Fall-Off Boy, Sean Gunn as The Weasel, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Michael Rooker as Savant.

As for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’, that cast presumably includes Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and the voices of Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. It’s possible that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will also appear, and likely that Sean Gunn will be back as Kraglin. Although nothing is known about the plot right now, it’s also possible that Elizabeth Debicki will return as Ayesha, along with Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord (Starhawk), along with his team, comprised of Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, and Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord, plus the CGI creations Krugarr and Mainframe, the latter of which was voiced by Miley Cyrus.

‘The Suicide Squad’ will be released in theaters on August 6, 2021. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’ does not yet have a release date.