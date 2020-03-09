SPOILER ALERT: There is some information contained here that could be considered SPOILERS for ‘Black Widow’ so proceed with caution.

The latest ‘Black Widow’ trailer is here and sheds more light on the film’s plot and the involvement of The Taskmaster, the film’s big villain. It seems that he now runs the Red Room, the Russian agency responsible for Natasha’s (Scarlett Johansson) role as a super-spy and assassin, a life she left behind when she joined the Avengers. But now she’s back and it looks as though she is fighting to save her “family”– Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour).

Unlike Black Widow, it seems that the Taskmaster’s new soldiers are not free thinkers, but almost like robots under “his” control. There is some hint that the Taskmaster will have the same powers as “he” has in the comics, to mimic any physical abilities “he” witnesses.

It has been leaked that Weisz’s character’s full name is Melina Vostokoff, the real name of the Black Widow enemy, the Iron Maiden, in the comic books. Because of that, there is some speculation that Weisz will betray Natasha in this movie, and that she might even BE the Taskmaster underneath that helmet and armor. That’s possible, but it is just speculation at this time.

Previously, it was speculated that O-T Fagbenle‘s character, Mason, might also be the Taskmaster. But we’ll just have to wait until the movie’s release to know for sure.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

‘Black Widow’, directed by Cate Shortland, will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.