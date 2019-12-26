Despite dying at the beginning of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) was revived by the end of the third hour, although it seems to have come at a price. Oliver is back in action, alongside the few survivors of the events of “Crisis” up to now.

The new trailer for the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is a little SPOILER-y in that it features appearances from characters that were seemingly erased at the end of the third chapter. But… I’m fairly sure everyone realized that Black Lightning, Iris West-Allen, Superman, and the rest weren’t going to stay dead for long.

Check out the new promo below:

ARROW: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four”

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five”

THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.

Parts 1-3 took place on episodes of ‘Supergirl’, ‘Batwoman’, and ‘The Flash’. All three episodes can be watched for free on The CW app, if you need to catch up, or if you just want a refresher before the final installments arrive.

So far, reaction to the crossover has been mixed, with some fans enthusiastically embracing this star-studded event, while others feel it’s kind of slow and that the high stakes– all of reality being wiped out– isn’t accurately reflected in the reactions of those that survived. (I agree with that last part. You’d think they’d be a little more distraught, not just plugging right along like they already know that it’s all going to be reversed in the end.)

Even though there was a roughly one-month gap in between the first and second parts of “Crisis,” when it returns, fans will be treated to both Parts 4 and 5 on one night, back-to-back. The ‘Arrow’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ episodes air on January 14, beginning at 8pm.

What is your reaction to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” so far?