The premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ was a star-studded event, packed with celebrity fans, and ‘Star Wars’ actors and creators old and new. But there was one very notable exception. George Lucas, the originator of the entire concept, was nowhere to be seen.

Lucas has been vocal about the fact that he was miffed that the Disney trilogy wasn’t based on his ideas, which he sold to the studio at the same time that the media conglomerate bought the entire Lucasfilm catalog. Lucas directed ‘A New Hope’ and all three prequels. The prequels are still widely considered a blight on the ‘Star Wars’ brand, loaded with bad ideas, from Midichlorians to Jar Jar Binks. At the time of the Disney buyout, the studio purchased some plot ideas from Lucas, and while it is said that some of his suggestions were implemented, the new trilogy was mostly a whole new story that didn’t originate with him.

It seems Lucas’ displeasure was apparent from the beginning, as he was severely disappointed by ‘The Force Awakens’, feeling it was a retread of ‘A New Hope’.

It isn’t known if he’s seen ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. So far the reviews are extremely mixed, with some calling it “overstuffed fan service,” which is something that Lucas has criticized. But considering that instead of pleasing fans, his prequels pissed them off, there really has to be a happy medium somewhere. (And Disney and Jon Favreau may have found it, with ‘The Mandalorian’.)

When asked his opinion on J.J. Abrams’ interpretation of the concept he created, Lucas replied:

(That didn’t happen, but it should.)

J.J. Abrams directed ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ from a script he co-wrote with Chris Terrio. The film stars Naomi Ackie as Jannah, John Boyega as Finn, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa (archival footage), Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Richard E. Grant as Allegiant General Pryde, Greg Grunberg as Snap Wexley, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker (Force Ghost), Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Billie Lourd as Lieutenant Connix, Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, Dominic Monaghan as Beaumont Kin, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, Daisy Ridley as Rey, Keri Russell as Zorii Bliss, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Jimmy Vee as R2-D2, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Dave Chapman and Brian Herring as BB-8.

If you’ve seen ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, what do you think? Does it wrap up the trilogy in a way that would make Lucas proud? Or would it make him even angrier?

