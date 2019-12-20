Anne Rice's 'The Vampire Chronicles' Is No Longer Bound For Hulu

Although details haven’t been released, it is known that the TV series based on Anne Rice’s lengthy and bestselling ‘Vampire Chronicles’ is no longer set up at Hulu. Hulu actually won a bidding war to acquire the series, but the word is that it will now be shopped elsewhere, and there is a RUMOR that Rice will sweeten the deal by bundling the rights to her ‘Mayfair Witches’ books with it.

The ‘Vampire Chronicles’ show was slated to be produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, but it appears their rights have lapsed. Meanwhile, Warner Brothers holds the rights to ‘The Mayfair Witches’, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Rice is looking to package these two properties for a huge upfront fee, in exchange for the rights in perpetuity. That means that whoever ponies up for this package gets them forever!

Rice has sold millions of copies of her books over the years. In 1994, Warner Brothers released ‘Interview with the Vampire’, the film adaptation of Rice’s first book in the series. The movie starred Tom Cruise, a then-unknown Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst when she was just a child. The film was a hit, but for whatever reason, WB failed to continue adapting the books immediately. The studio revisited the franchise with 2002’s ‘Queen of the Damned’, a critical and financial failure.

Rice and her son, Christopher, a bestselling author in his own right, have been trying to get this series made for years now. Together, they penned the script for the pilot. At one point, Bryan Fuller (‘American Gods’) was attached, but he stepped away because he didn’t want to step on their toes. In February of this year, Dee Johnson stepped aboard as the new showrunner. Since Rice is staying mum, there’s no word on whether Johnson is still attached.

Check back for updates on ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ as they arrive. Are you anxious to see Rice’s creations brought to television?