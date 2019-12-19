Another day, another Stephen King adaptation. Epix is developing a 10-episode miniseries based on the horror guru’s 1978 short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” and Oscar winner Adrien Brody has been cast in the lead as Capt. Charles Boone.

The series will be produced in-house by the newly established Epix Productions. Donald De Line is attached to executive produce, and Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi act as showrunners. Peter Filardi wrote the 2004, two-part miniseries adaptation of King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’.

Jerusalem’s Lot is a location also featured on Hulu’s ‘Castle Rock’.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Set in the 1850s, the drama follows Capt. Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. The show will see him confronting the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued them for generations.”

Epix president Michael Wright announced:

“This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror. We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King. We’re thrilled to be the home to this incredible show.”

Jerusalem’s Lot is better known as Salem’s Lot, due to the fact that the sign welcoming travelers to the town is faded, and the “Jeru” part is obscured. King’s novel, ‘Salem’s Lot’ was first published in 1975, and was adapted into a two-part TV miniseries in 1979, then again in 2004. Gary Dauberman and James Wan are set to produce a theatrical adaptation for New Line Cinema.

Production of ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ is set to begin in May in Nova Scotia, and it is hoped that it will be released later in 2020.

De Line previously produced the series ‘Wayward Pines’, and many films, most recently ‘Ready Player One’. Jason Filardi most recently wrote the teen comedy ‘Status Update’. Before that, he wrote the Zac Efron comedy ’17 Again’. In addition to the 2004 ‘Salem’s Lot’ miniseries, Peter Filardi wrote the “The Road Virus Heads North” segment of the anthology ‘Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King ‘. He also penned both ‘Flatliners’ movies and the original version of ‘The Craft’.

Adrien Brody won the Academy Award for his supporting role in 2003’s ‘The Pianist’. He has also appeared in such films as ‘King Kong’, ‘Hollywoodland’, ‘Predators’, ‘Midnight in Paris’, and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’. He was most recently seen in the role of Luca Changretta on ‘Peaky Blinders’. He will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’.

Check back for updates as this project develops.

