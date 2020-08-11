Ruby Rose sent shockwaves through fandom in May when she announced that she was quitting her hit freshman series ‘Batwoman’. She was reportedly unhappy with the physical demands of fronting an action series, and last year, she had suffered a bad injury onset that required emergency surgery. While she hasn’t remained silent, she hasn’t offered much additional information on her leaving.

She has finally opened up in an interview with EW:

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough. But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways it’s taxing. “It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID. You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

She remains proud of presenting the first gay superhero in a leading role on a TV series.

“I think it was actually a beautiful way to do something, especially since that was the first time it’s ever been done — the first time Batwoman has ever been played in live-action and that she was LGBTQ. I’m very honored to have been able to play her.”

She is also encouraging to her replacement. Over a month ago, it was announced that Javica Leslie had been cast as the new Batwoman. Rather than bring in someone to portray the same character as Rose, Kate Kane, the producers instead chose to create a new character named Ryan Wilder.

Rose said:

“I think she definitely knows what she’s doing and she seems fantastic. I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I’m just really stoked and I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”

The question remains, will fans of Season 1 tune in, with the show’s main character gone? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.