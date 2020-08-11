Not surprisingly, New York Comic Con’s producer ReedPop has announced that it is going virtual for this year’s event. Panels will stream on Youtube on October 8-11.

In a statement, ReedPop president Lance Fensterman said”

“We are thoroughly disappointed that we can’t gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in. We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited. I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I’ve made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center. While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube.”

Expected to present panels are Hulu, Starz, FX, DreamWorks Animation, and CBS All Access, including some dedicated to ‘Star Trek’ and ‘American Gods’. YouTube Live Chat and Community features will be enabled so some fans can get something similar to an in-person con.

San Diego Comic-Con went the virtual route in July, but some of the biggest names including DC and Marvel Comics and Marvel’s parent company Disney sat it out. That, plus the fact that most of these virtual panels were pre-recorded and therefore not truly interactive, resulted in a rather flat event that failed to generate much excitement on social media.

DC is holding its own virtual con, DC Fandome, on August 22, featuring the casts and creators of the films ‘Aquaman’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Adam’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Shazam!’, ‘The Suicide Squad’, and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and TV shows including ‘Black Lightning’, ‘Doom Patrol’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Pennyworth’, ‘Stargirl’, ‘Teen Titans Go!’, ‘Titans’, and more.

