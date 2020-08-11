Shawn Ashmore is going from ice to fire. The Iceman from the ‘X-Men’ movies will portray the pyrokinetic Lamplighter in ‘The Boys’ Season 2. The former member of The Seven was mentioned in S1 as having retired under mysterious circumstances, opening the door for Starlight (Erin Moriarty) to join in his place. Former FBI agent, Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) informed Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) that Lamplighter had incinerated her grandchildren due to her investigation into Vought.

It appears that on the show, Lamplighter was the reason The Boys broke up years ago eight years prior to the start of the series, driving a wedge between Mallory and Butcher, and between Frenchie (Tomer Kapon) and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso). According to Amazon, “So when he enters their lives again, he dredges up painful memories, pokes at their raw nerves, and changes everything.”

In the image above, Ashmore is shown to be in The Seven’s headquarters, but it’s possible this is a flashback. In the comic books, Lamplighter (in yellow) was turned over to The Boys by The Seven after he killed Mallory’s grandchildren. The Boys killed him, but he was somehow reanimated although he was nearly braindead and constantly soiled himself. He was trotted out for photo opportunities to keep up the façade of him still being active.

He was essentially The Seven’s answer to Green Lantern of the Justice League.

Obviously, the show is taking the character in a different direction.

Iceman/Bobby Drake remains Ashmore’s most famous role, but most recently he has recurred on ABC’s ‘The Rookie’. He previously starred on ‘Conviction’, also on ABC, the XBox series ‘Quantum Break’, and FOX’s ‘The Following’. He had a small role on another comic book-inspired show, ‘Smallville’.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The first three episodes of ‘The Boys’ arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. New episodes will be released each Friday after that. There are eight altogether. Also look out for ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys’, a post-show chatfest hosted by Aisha Tyler, which will follow new episodes.

Source: EW