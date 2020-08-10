For the opening of ‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 3, the creators chose to interpret the famous Garden of Eden in a completely different way. Instead of a lush, tropical locale, the show depicted a frozen wasteland. As star Melanie Scrofano stated:

“It was literally called Blizzard Lake — a body of water that had frozen. So every time I ran on it, I was, like, listening for cracks, you know? I was so scared!”

Yes, that was a real location shoot, not a CGI background created using a green screen. And one of the biggest perils that comes with outdoor filming is the weather. It seems if a production needs a sunny day, a monsoon rolls in, or vice versa. ‘Wynonna Earp’ ran into an unexpected blizzard while filming this sequence, but that actually made the scene better, resulting in the cast and crew forcing themselves to endure the harsh winter storm to reshoot an earlier scene so they fit together.

“Oh, my God, the timing was incredible. We had actually shot that sequence and then we had to turn around [the cameras], and then it f–ing starts to blizzard and we’re like, ‘Well, this doesn’t match.’ So then we had to go back and shoot the first part again. But it was incredible because thematically it felt like the Garden was trying to work its magic on us. It was the type of thing you cannot plan and you cannot buy.”

The stars and crew were good sports to endure the weather, as Scrofano stated:

“It was the most excruciatingly painful cold I think we had experienced on the show.”

Considering how much they suffered to make the new episodes, the least we can do is tune in! ‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 3 airs on Sunday nights on Syfy, at 10pm EST. Past seasons are available on Netflix, if you need to catch up!

Source: TV Line