If there’s one thing horror movies have made abundantly clear, it’s that islands are terrible and no one should ever go to one, especially if they’re isolated. Only bad things happen. And that idea is further conveyed in the trailer for HBO tense new miniseries ‘The Third Day’. The trailer definitely gives off some less-sunny ‘Midsommar’ vibes. So if you had to cancel plans for a summer vacation this year, maybe that was for the best.

Here is HBO’s official synopsis for the mini:

The show is divided into two parts: ‘Summer’ and ‘Winter.’ In ‘Summer,’ one man (Jude Law) visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of inhabitants intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half, aka ‘Winter,’ a strong-willed outsider (Naomie Harris) comes to the island seeking answers — but instead causes a battle to decide its fate.

Law’s character, Sam, is featured in the first three hours, collectively known as “Summer.” Those episodes were written by Dennis Kelly, creator of the buzzy and controversial British miniseries ‘Utopia’, which is being adapted for US audiences by Amazon Prime Video. Those three episodes are directed by Marc Munden, who also helmed episodes of ‘Utopia’, as well as the new film adaptation of ‘The Secret Garden’.

The last three episodes are referred to as “Winter,” and focus on Harris’ Helen. Newcomers Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin wrote Episodes 4 and 5 respectively, with Kelly handling the script for the finale episode. Philippa Lowthorpe (‘The Crown’, ‘The Three Girls’) directed those episodes.

Check out the moody trailer below:

There is actually a unique third chapter to this miniseries called “Autumn.” In between the third and fourth episodes, a live theater event will be held on October 3 and broadcast on Sky Arts and online. This event will be created by Punchdrunk and directed by the founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk, Felix Barrett. Jude Law is among the cast members that will participate on “Autumn” which will depict the events of a day in the life of this story in real-time and will be one continuous take. The “Autumn” event will “blur and distort the lines between what’s real and what’s not.” It’s not clear how essential this part of the story will be to the miniseries overall.

The first episode of ‘The Third Day’ airs on Monday, September 14, 2020, on HBO in the US, and on September 15, 2020, on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Source: TV Line