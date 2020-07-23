SPOILER ALERT: If you are behind on your viewing of ‘Wynonna Earp’, be warned: This article contains SPOILERS for the end of Season 3. Proceed with caution or turn back now.

After an unexpected delay, ‘Wynonna Earp’ is returning to Syfy for its fourth season this weekend. But one “castmember” won’t be returning to Purgatory– Wynonna’s mystical firearm, Peacemaker. The revolver, which originally belonged to Wynonna’s great-great-grandfather, Wyatt, was destroyed at the end of Season 3 lifting the curse on the Earp family. But how will Earp defend Purgatory from the paranormal without Peacemaker?

The show’s star, Melanie Scrofano, thinks this is a positive development for her character. As she told CBR:

“The beautiful thing about Wynonna not having Peacemaker is that it gives her a chance to examine who she is without it and what her role in the world is. Which is beautiful to play but horrible, the loss of an identity. I’ve said this before, but it feels like when you have an addiction to something, you’re in recovery from that addiction but you’ve spent so much time identifying yourself as whatever that addiction is and moving through the world with it. And then, when you don’t have it, there’s this sense of ‘Do I matter anymore? What is my place? What is my role and will people care about me without this?’ So I got to play that, and it’s challenging but sort of beautiful.”

The show’s major threats, the demonic Revenants, were destroyed at the end of S#, but new threats are coming to Purgatory, which appears to now be deserted. And Wynonna’s sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) has been kidnapped.

‘Wynonna Earp’s fourth season was delayed because production company IDW Entertainment didn’t have enough money. With that sorted out, filming was again disrupted by COVID-19. As a result, only six episodes are completed, and those will begin airing this Sunday, July 26. It hasn’t been announced when the remaining episodes might be ready.

Check back for updates on ‘Wynonna Earp’ as they arrive.