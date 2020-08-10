“If you had told me, while I sipped coffee on ‘Iron Man’ I, that I would go this many layers into this character… it’s really bittersweet to let that journey go. I can only be grateful for it,” laments Clark Gregg as ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is set to leave airwaves at the end of the current seventh season.

Indeed, Gregg’s S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson was an early breakout fan-favorite thanks to his humorous role in ‘Iron Man’. Charming everyguy Coulson returned in ‘Iron Man 2’, and ‘Thor’, starred in two of his own ‘One-Shot’ shorts, “The Consultant” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer.” But the ride appeared to be over when, in ‘Avengers’, Coulson died at the hands of Loki. But even his death scene was funny and endearing.

You can’t keep a good side character dead, so Gregg and Culson became the foundation for an ongoing TV series, with the mystery of his being alive as one of the central mysteries.

As ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ prepares to sign off, Gregg recorded a heartfelt goodbye message to the show itself and to the loyal fans. You can check it out below:

Accompanying Gregg on his seven-year journey have been Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw), as well as some who have come and gone, including Brett Dalton (Grant “Hive” Ward), Nick Blood (Lance Hunter), Adrianne Palicki (Bobbi “Mockingbird” Morse), Luke Mitchell (Lincoln Campbell), and John Hannah (Holden Radcliffe).

Gregg also shouted out to some of the show’s memorable villains, including Mallory Jansen (Ophelia/Madame Hydra), Powers Booth (Gideon Malick), Ruth Negga (Raina), Kyle McLachlan (Calvin Johnson), and Bill Paxton (John Garrett).

There are two episodes remaining in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s seventh and final season. Are you sad to see it go?