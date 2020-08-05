The anticipation for the sophomore installment of ‘The Boys’ is only increasing. (Is it really STILL a month away?!) Hopefully, this final trailer will be enough to tide fans over until then. We already know that The Seven, down a couple of members after S1, will induct a new member who may be a bigger pain in Homelander‘s ass than Billy Butcher! Stormfront (Aya Cash) is an electricity slinging superhuman who is very adept at using social media to stir up a rabid fanbase, by playing into fear of super terrorists, such as Naquib (or “The Captain,” Krishan Dutt), the explosive Arabian Supe whose secret origin was tied to Homelander himself. If Stormfront’s personality plays out the way it did in the comics, viewers should expect the new season to frighteningly reflect some of the conflicts we’re experiencing in the real world right now.

But beyond, Stormfront and Homelander, the new trailer offers a glimpse of another new Supe that may be the deadliest yet. It is a Caucasian male with blond hair, but not much is known about him yet. But he is seen spilling a lot of blood. Then again, there’s plenty of blood to go around.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Check out the bloody new trailer below. NSFW of course:



In addition to the trailer, Amazon Prime Video has released two new posters, one focusing on Billy Butcher, and one of Homelander. Check them out:

The first three episodes of ‘The Boys’ arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. New episodes will be released each Friday after that. There are eight altogether. Also look out for ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys’, a post-show chatfest hosted by Aisha Tyler, which will follow new episodes.

Source: Collider