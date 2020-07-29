While he’s not part of the titular ‘Boys’, Antony Starr’s twisted Homelander is one of the main attractions to ‘The Boys’, Amazon Prime Video’s breakout hit superhero satire. This demented love child of Captain America and Superman formed an incest-adjacent bond with Madeline Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) in Season 1, and we’ve already seen footage of him drinking her breast milk in S2. How much more disturbing will Homelander become?

Starr revealed:

“Of course he is always gonna be looking for a new mommy, or maybe daddy who knows? It’s life without Stillwell and what does that mean? What do you do when you’re on your own? And you’re seeing in the clips, you’ve seen some interesting feeding habits that he developed and, you know I don’t think I’m spoiling anything there. I’ve seen a lot on social media. People are kind of interested in what’s going on with that, but now it’s a really fun season and I’m really excited for people to see where we took the character.”

Viewers have also seen that while these Supes have sterling reputations in the public eye, most of them are the sleaziest individuals imaginable. But don’t expect more heroes behaving badly simply for shock value.

“Season two is about dealing with those repercussions and as opposed to it going crazier I think, smartly, Eric (Kripke) said very early on in the season two prep, ‘We’re not trying to go bigger. We’re trying to go deeper. Because how can you top some of the things in season one, right? I mean it’s pretty out there and there’s some pretty hideous things that he does. So what we really really focused on is trying to come up with some new angles and really figure out how this guy deals with the repercussions of his actions in season one. And I think as much as we tried to not go bigger, somehow it did. Bizarrely we set out, so that was the true north of the season. And it does fall into that, but it definitely was a much more internal journey in season two and it’s really much more challenging as an actor and as a creative team to do that. But ultimately it was really a rewarding and the results have been really good.”

Then again, Amazon did release this teaser poster:

To see just how deep or weird Homelander and the others get, check out the first three episodes of ‘The Boys’ when they drop on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. New episodes will be released each Friday after that. Also look out for ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys’, a post-show chatfest hosted by Aisha Tyler, which will follow new episodes.

Source: ComicBook.com