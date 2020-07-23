Not only has Amazon Prime Video renewed ‘The Boys’ for a third season, ahead of its S2 premiere, it’s adding an aftershow to be hosted by superfan Aisha Tyler. The show will be named ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys’, and Tyler will also executive produce on top of hosting. Tyler currently hosts ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ on The CW, and formerly hosted E!’s ‘The Soup’ and co-hosted the roundtable ‘The Talk’. She may be best known as the voice of Lana Kane on ‘Archer’, although she has also enjoyed runs on shows like ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘The Ghost Whisperer’, and ‘Friends’.

‘The Boys’ was a knockout hit when it debuted last year. Amazon actually renewed it for a second season before its premiere, which they have done once again. In January, showrunner Eric Kripke made a pact to write in a role for ‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan. We’ll have to wait and see how that goes, or if they can make it happen, considering the current COVID-19 shutdowns and Morgan’s ‘TWD’ commitments.

With the announcement of ‘The Boys” renewal, Kripke announced:

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of ‘The Boys’. The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys’. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest-starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing.”

Amazon’s Vernon Sanders added:

“Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises and can’t-miss moments that have made the series a global hit. We couldn’t be more excited to see where Eric takes The Boys and The Supes in Season 3, and to have Aisha Tyler join The Boys family as the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.”

Finally, Sony Pictures Television Studios’ Jeffrey Frost stated:

“The Boys is unlike any other show on television. It’s incredibly entertaining and compelling and elevates genre programming to a whole new level. We’re very excited about Season 3 as we know Eric Kripke and this incredibly talented cast are going to raise the bar even higher. And Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys is the perfect show to bring it all home.”

On top of these announcements, Amazon released a preview clip from S2. Let’s just say, if you were horrified by the dolphin in S1… *sigh* somebody needs to keep The Deep away from sea creatures.

The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

‘The Boys’ returns on September 4. It will not be released in its entirety this year. The first three will be released on that date with the remaining five arriving one-per-week after that.

Source: Deadline