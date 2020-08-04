There may be some hope for fans of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ only managed to film half of its sixth season, while the mothership show has aired all but its final episode of Season 10 as production on nearly every TV show or movie was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But AMC CEO Josh Sapan indicated that the network is at least eyeing dates upon which ‘The Walking Dead’ and its spinoff ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ could go back into production.

During a surprisingly upbeat conference call, Sapan declared that ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ would hopefully go back into production on S6 in Texas in late August, while ‘The Walking Dead’ will begin production on S11 in Georgia in October.

However, Sapan cautioned that all of this was tentative:

“Our ability to resume in the safest possible way is something we are closely focused on. We will continue to monitor and adjust accordingly depending on local circumstances.”

During the SDCC@Home panel, it was announced that the bonus-sized S10 finale of ‘The Walking Dead’ would air on October 4, leading into the premiere of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘, the brand’s second spin-off. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ S6 will debut on October 11.

Also covered by Sapan during the conference call, the new series ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49), starring ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, will hopefully begin production in September in Boston. That series follows a sitcom wife who escapes the confines of the television and discovers her rage.

New sci-fi anthology, ‘Soul Mates’ will debut in the fall, as it completed filming before the COVID-19 shutdowns.

From AMC Studios, Soulmates is set 15 years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. In a first-ever format for AMC, each of the six episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Part of the revolving ensemble cast are Malin Akerman and Charlie Heaton. ‘Soul Mates’ was penned by Emmy Award-winner Will Bridges (‘Stranger Things’, ‘Black Mirror’) and Brett Goldstein.

Source: Deadline